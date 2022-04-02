Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $102.02 million and $19.31 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect's total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 712,460,844 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

