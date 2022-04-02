Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $24,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $21,665,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after buying an additional 351,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 279,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

