TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TFSL opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

