The Bank of East Asia, Limited Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bank of East Asia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.