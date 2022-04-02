The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

BNS stock opened at C$89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$92.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.8000005 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

