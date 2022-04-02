The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.
BNS stock opened at C$89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$92.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.72.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.8000005 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
