The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last Week

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $5.08 million and $830,995.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.46 or 0.07437509 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,176.39 or 0.99997439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,002,452 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

