The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

