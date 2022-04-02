The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $37.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE ENR opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Energizer by 597.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Energizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

