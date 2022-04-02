The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

