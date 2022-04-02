The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.
IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
NYSE IVZ opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.