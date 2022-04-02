The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.89 ($108.67).

GXI traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €66.05 ($72.58). 74,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($109.23).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

