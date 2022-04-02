The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $301.89. 5,554,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

