The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.