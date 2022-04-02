The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.54. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

