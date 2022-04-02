The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $15.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NYSE:PNC opened at $181.14 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

