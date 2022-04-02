Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.46. Thermon Group shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $541.94 million, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

