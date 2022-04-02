Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $950.80

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 950.80 ($12.45) and last traded at GBX 933.90 ($12.23), with a volume of 146257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 933.40 ($12.23).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 682.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 481.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 91.53 ($1.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.67%. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

In related news, insider Seamus Gerard French sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.33), for a total value of £3,468.65 ($4,543.69).

About Thungela Resources (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery with seven mining rights covering a total area of approximately 29,062 hectors; Greenside colliery with one mining right; Isibonelo colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,053 hectors; Khwezela colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 20,010 hectors; Zibulo colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 14,222 hectors; Mafube colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 10,933 hectors; and Rietvlei colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,225 hectors.

