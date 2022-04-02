Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 595,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 154.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

