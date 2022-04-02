Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of TON traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,735. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.91.
