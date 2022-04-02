Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of TON traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,735. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.91.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

