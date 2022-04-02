Tokenbox (TBX) Price Hits $0.0141

Tokenbox (TBX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $158,459.03 and approximately $2,820.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

