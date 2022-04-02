Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 134998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $80,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 254,929 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 244,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.