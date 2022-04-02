Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,206. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

