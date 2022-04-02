TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TPG’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16.

TPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TPG traded up 0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 30.85. 493,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,120. TPG has a 1 year low of 26.50 and a 1 year high of 35.40.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

