Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

TTD stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $19,061,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

