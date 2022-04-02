Traders Purchase Large Volume of BellRing Brands Call Options (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,795% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,497,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

