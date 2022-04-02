Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $79.54 million and $53.28 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,565.06 or 1.00111189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001003 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,758,125 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

