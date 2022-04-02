TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.
NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 118,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
