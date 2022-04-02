TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 118,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

