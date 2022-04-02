TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $721.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $721.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $667.04. 488,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,655. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.