TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE THS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.52. 392,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,842. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.