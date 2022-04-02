TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 392,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

