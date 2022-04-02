Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

TREX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.91. 1,794,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. Trex has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

