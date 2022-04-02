Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TCN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. 614,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,413. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,769,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,110,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

