Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,255,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

