TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.98.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,716,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

