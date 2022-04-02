Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.51. 9,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,341,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

