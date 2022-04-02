Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 11,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,016,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

DCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.