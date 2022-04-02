Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 522,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,612. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.