Truist Financial Cuts IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $74.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.
IGMS opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.
In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
