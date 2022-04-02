Trulite (TSE:TRUL) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Trulite (TSE:TRUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.