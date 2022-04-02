Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells $13,686.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $13,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $17,202.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $90.74 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.