Tufton Capital Management Has $19.79 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.