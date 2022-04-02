Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.91. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1,092 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.