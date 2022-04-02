TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Insider Ashley Paxton Buys 22,500 Shares

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 22,500 shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($26,231.33).

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 88.10 ($1.15) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

