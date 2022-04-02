Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 947,824 shares.The stock last traded at $50.25 and had previously closed at $51.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,816,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

