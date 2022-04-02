U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 17,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $12.89.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.
About U.S. Global Investors (Get Rating)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
