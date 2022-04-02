U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 17,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

