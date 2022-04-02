Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

UBSFY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 43,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

