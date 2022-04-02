UBS Group Cuts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €13.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.08.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.86.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
