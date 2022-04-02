UBS Group Cuts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €13.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.08.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.