UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

