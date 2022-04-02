UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

PATH stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

