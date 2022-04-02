UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. UiPath has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.