UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $57.50 at Credit Suisse Group

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $57.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

PATH stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

